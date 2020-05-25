VALDOSTA – LifeSouth community blood centers will test all eligible blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies.
The antibody test conducted by LifeSouth is authorized for use by the FDA and detects if someone has developed antibodies to COVID-19, LifeSouth representatives said in a statement.
A positive test result may indicate past exposure and some immunity to the virus. The antibody test is not a diagnostic test and will not determine if the person currently has the virus, representatives said.
LifeSouth encourages donors to make an appointment to donate during the coming weeks.
Plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients, or people who had the virus but were asymptomatic, can be a critical tool to help those patients severely affected by the virus.
LifeSouth has been testing potential convalescent plasma donors for COVID-19 antibodies since April, and hopes by testing all blood donors, more donors will be willing to donate.
Since the first convalescent donation in April, LifeSouth has collected convalescent plasma from donors across their footprint in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. The units have been transfused to critically ill patients in local hospitals served by the community blood center, representatives said.
Currently, LifeSouth is experiencing a critical need for all blood types and assures it is safe to give blood. All donor centers and bloodmobiles are enforcing social distancing between donors and implementing heightened sanitation protocols. LifeSouth’s donor center is located at 301 Woodrow Wilson Drive.
LifeSouth’s bloodmobile will be at many locations in the coming weeks.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. For additional information, call LifeSouth toll-free at (888) 795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood bank serving more than 100 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia.
To learn more, visit lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.