VALDOSTA – As COVID-19 cases increase, the need for convalescent plasma is on the rise.
LifeSouth, the sole provider of blood to South Georgia Medical Center, needs plasma from blood donors who have recovered from the virus to help critically ill patients fighting the virus, according to a statement from the blood donation organization.
"Convalescent plasma is the liquid portion of blood collected from blood donors who have recovered from COVID-19," according to the statement. "Recovered patients form antibodies and these antibodies are found in plasma. Convalescent plasma therapy is considered an investigational drug by the FDA and is widely used as a treatment by doctors in many local hospitals to help severely ill coronavirus patients.
"When transfused, the antibodies can help patients recover against the virus."
LifeSouth is testing all successful blood donors for COVID-19 antibodies in search of convalescent plasma, according to the organization.
"Healthy blood donors who may have been exposed or recovered from COVID-19 are asked to donate," according to the statement. "As part of the normal blood donations process, a test will be performed on the donor’s blood to determine if antibodies are present in the plasma."
Dr. Chris Lough, LifeSouth vice president of medical services, said there is no nasal swab used on blood donors.
“Unlike a test to determine if someone currently has the COVID-19 virus, the antibody screen we use tests a blood sample collected during donation,” Lough said. “Individuals should understand that we are not testing for the live virus itself, if you are interested in knowing if you are infected with COVID-19, you should visit your physician or locate a public testing site.”
Convalescent plasma donors must be fully recovered from the virus and symptom free before coming to LifeSouth to donate.
LifeSouth asks for help educating those who have recovered from COVID-19. Potential donors should visit www.lifesouth.org or call (888) 795-2707 to schedule an appointment.
