VALDOSTA – Blood donations are needed for the Alabama area hard hit by Hurricane Sally.
With local inventories already low due to summer blood shortages, Alabama communities are pleading for support, according to one blood collection agency. Blood donors in Florida and Georgia are asked to help by giving blood.
LifeSouth serves hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and the storm will affect the ability of Alabama centers to hold blood drives during the storm, LifeSouth representatives said in a statement.
"Donating helps ensure blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion during and after the storm," according to the statement. "All blood types are needed, especially type O donors and platelet donors."
First-time donors are welcome and encouraged to give, representatives said.
LifeSouth asks businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to help by hosting a blood drive.
To find a blood drive or to learn more about the donation process, call LifeSouth’s toll-free number, 1-888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.
LifeSouth is a non-profit community blood center serving hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. It serves South Georgia Medical Center.
