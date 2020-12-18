LifeSouth: Platelet donors urgently needed

VALDOSTA — The nonprofit group that provides blood products to South Georgia Medical Center has put out an urgent call for platelet donors.
Local hospitals are in emergency need for platelets, according to a statement from blood provider LifeSouth.
“They are in constant demand,” said Lorrie Woods, LifeSouth district director, “but the need is even greater around the holidays, when fewer people give, and more platelets are being used due to an increase in accidents from holiday travel.”
Platelets are blood cells that help stop bleeding. Platelet transfusions are often used to treat low platelet counts in cancer patients, accident and trauma victims, patients with blood disorders and those who have received bone marrow transplants, the statement said.
Woods said the short shelf life of platelets makes it harder to maintain an adequate supply.
“Platelets only last five days on the shelf, so it is incredibly important to have donors who give platelets regularly,” she said.
LifeSouth asks donors to visit their Valdosta center, 201 Woodrow Wilson Drive. Through Jan. 3, all donors will receive a $10 gift card; platelet donors will also be entered to win a $500 gift card, and whole blood donors could win a $150 gift card, LifeSouth said.
All blood donors receive a wellness screening prior to donation and will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is required.
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood service serving hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Alabama.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.