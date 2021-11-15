VALDOSTA – Representatives from LifeSouth Community Blood Centers and the Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce hold the opening ceremony of LifeSouth’s donor center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, 2-4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16.
The new donor center is located at 301 Woodrow Wilson Drive and operates six days a week, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Tuesday; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays, LifeSouth representatives said in a statement, adding LifeSouth is the sole blood provider to South Georgia Medical Center.
The community is invited to tour the new donor center, have refreshments and a chance to win a $50 e-gift card. Also, the first 25 guests will receive a LifeSouth goody bag.
Blood donors who donate at the Valdosta donor center receive an e-gift card and wellness screen.
There is no deferral for blood donation after receiving the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. Donors are always welcome to walk-in and give or visit lifesouth.org or call 1-800-795-2707 to schedule an appointment to donate.
LifeSouth is a nonprofit community blood center serving hospitals in Georgia, Alabama and Florida.
