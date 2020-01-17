VALDOSTA – LifeSouth Community Blood Centers faces an emergency need for all blood types and urges the community to donate blood to help patients in local hospitals.
The current shortage is related to an increase in need at area hospitals and a decrease in donations throughout the holiday season, LifeSouth representatives said. January is always a difficult time of year; however this year has been significantly worse, affecting blood centers across the country.
LifeSouth is the primary provider of blood to the South Georgia Medical Center. The hospital relies on LifeSouth and needs blood donors to ensure blood is available when it is needed. All blood types are needed now to ensure local hospitals have the right blood types to help patients suffering from traumas, cancers and chronic illnesses.
First-time donors are always welcome and encouraged to give blood donation a try, LifeSouth representatives said. Anyone who gives Jan. 16-20, will receive a free movie ticket. In addition, LifeSouth provides each donor with a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
January is also National Blood Donor Month, aimed at keeping the nation’s blood supply ready to meet the needs of patients. LifeSouth and area hospitals are urging the community to give blood now for local patients.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed. For additional information about donation or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free, (888) 795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
