VALDOSTA – LifeSouth continues to ask blood donors and the community to help the blood supply by donating, and all blood types are needed.
LifeSouth and LifeSouth blood donors help patients at local hospitals, and donors are needed now to make sure blood is available for victims of accidents, those having surgery or being patients being treated for cancers and other illnesses, LifeSouth representatives said.
“A drop in donations is normal this time of year, but we have experienced a significant decrease,” said Lorrie Woods, district director for LifeSouth. “Donors are needed every day, and we are asking our community to help. It is the blood donated before tragedy strikes that is crucial to help patients.”
Donors are asked to visit a LifeSouth location or blood drive.
"It is a great time to become a blood donor, or for regular blood donors to donate and bring a friend," representatives said.
All donors receive a thank you gift, and a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
To find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free, (888) 795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org. Online appointments can also be made on the website. Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
LifeSouth’s donor center is located at 301 Woodrow Wilson Drive. LifeSouth’s bloodmobile will also be out at many locations in coming days, representatives said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.