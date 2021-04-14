VALDOSTA – The community blood supply has reached a critical point, and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers declared they are now in emergency need.
In the past weeks, the blood supply has steadily dropped, as the need from hospitals has increased, LifeSouth representatives said in a statement.
"All blood types are crucial to help make sure hospitals have the blood needed to treat traumas and patients requiring blood transfusions."
LifeSouth asks all blood donors, especially type O and B donors, to come in and donate and reminds the public that it is safe to donate blood.
All blood donors receive a recognition item and wellness screen, including a COVID-19 antibody test, LifeSouth representatives said. Donors are welcome to walk-in and give. Appointments can be made by visiting lifesouth.org or by calling 1-800-795-2707.
Donors must be 17 or older, or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.
