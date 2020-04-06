ATLANTA — The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a life sentence against an inmate convicted of murdering another inmate at Valdosta State Prison in 2008.
In opinions released Monday, the court upheld the life sentence of Cornelius Hatney, who was convicted in 2010 of the death of Etete Essang.
He was found not guilty for malice murder but was convicted for felony murder and aggravated assault. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole in 30 years and also received a 20-year sentence for the aggravated assault charge.
At the time of the killing, Hatney had been serving a 10-year sentence in the Valdosta prison for robbery and a weapons charge, both in DeKalb County.
An incident report stated at 10:57 p.m., Oct. 24, 2008, a correctional officer reported entered the E Building at the prison when he heard a loud bang. The officer found Essang lying on the floor near a water fountain. The report said Hatney was kicking the victim and yelling at the same time.
Essang was taken to South Georgia Medical Center. Former Lowndes County Coroner Walter Wacter said Essang died of blunt trauma to the head after being transferred to a few different hospitals for treatment.
According to the Supreme Court’s opinion, Hatney screamed throughout the attack that the other inmate had committed an offensive act; a claim he repeated to investigators.
Hatney argued the jury should have been instructed to consider a voluntary manslaughter charge instead of murder on grounds he had been provoked, the opinion said. The state Supreme Court dismissed this argument in upholding his life sentence.
Hatney is now incarcerated at Georgia State Prison.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.