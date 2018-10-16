VALDOSTA — Audiences have seen pieces in the life of an NFL hall-of-famer — a man who is the father of a Valdosta State University dance instructor.
Audiences can see the full choreography of his life in coming days with "PIHOS A Moving Biography."
And his life is just half of what VSU Repertory Dancers has planned for two full productions with rotating performances during a four-day period.
"Diverge" featuring four choreographed dances will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 18, 20; "PIHOS A Moving Biography" will play 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21. All shows will be in Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building.
In "PIHOS," Melissa Pihos presents a dance biography of her father, the late Pete Pihos. He is in the professional football hall of fame, the college football hall of fame, the Eagles Hall of Fame and soon the Florida Sports Hall of Fame, she said.
Pete Pihos played his nearly 10-year National Football League career with the Philadelphia Eagles. He played from 1947-55.
He was part of the teams that won what was then the closest thing to the Super Bowl. The 1948 and 1949 Eagles teams won back-to-back NFL championships.
Pihos was tapped six times from 1950-55 to play in the Pro Bowl and six times as All Pro in the late '40s and early to mid '50s.
He was regarded as one of the NFL's leading receivers, according to various sports websites. In 1969, he was named to the 1940s All-Decade Team.
The dance reviews his life from his childhood struggles as the son of Greek immigrants in the early 1900s to the brutal murder of his father to his college football career, World War II, professional football career, his four wives and the onset of Alzheimer's disease. The epic dance is interspersed with video.
Melissa Pihos has shared pieces of "PIHOS" in past VSU dance performances but this is the first time the work has been presented in its entirety for a Winnersville audience since her 2015 arrival at VSU.
"Diverge" features the dances of Sarah Wildes Arnett and Geoffrey Reynolds.
The set opens with three dances choreographed by Arnett: "Killer Queen," "a strange(r) fare" and "En L'Air."
She originally choreographed "a strange(r) fare" for a male and female, but for this performance, Arnett said two female students will perform the dance.
With "En L'Air," Arnett joins her student dancers for a work that includes dancers using silk aerial slings suspended above the stage.
"The student performers in this piece received aerial sling instruction and training for the first time this semester," according to VSU Theatre & Dance information. "Professor Arnett traveled to Castle Rock, Colo., this summer to complete the Aerial Sling 1 Teacher Training Program through Born to Fly Productions and worked with the students to teach new techniques and safety."
Reynolds concludes "Diverge" with an epic narrative dance.
"Haunts" features Halloween characters, Reynolds said. Thematically, the dance deals with fears people face each day.
"The idea for this piece came to me last year at the end of last year’s dance concert, but the piece’s original concept began many years ago, as a young child enthralled by the holiday of Halloween and by the vivid dreams of a dreamer," Reynolds said in an artistic statement. "Now, as an adult, I perceive fear in a different way as I see the paralyzing effects that it can play in people’s lives. A fear that stops us from doing what we love or from pursuing our passions."
"PIHOS A Moving Biography" dancers: Geoffrey Reynolds, Rachel Tessin, Marisa Lauer, Isaiah Turner, Maya Timmons, Ben Jackson, DeeDee Burton, Tiana Larmond, Cassady Lake, Kassidy Wheelis, Dominquie Walters, Caitlyn Dardar, Erykah A. Finklea, Olivia Rosenthal, Meredith Reitz, Laura Vanessa Avila Rozo, Presley Lovins, Casely Kraft, Sabrina Harris.
"Killer Queen" dancers: Margaret Ann Cosper, Casely Kraft, Marisa Lauer, Meredith Pearce, Meredith Reitz, Olivia Rosenthal, Emma Singer.
"a strange(r) fare" dancers: Laura Vanessa Avila Rozo and Caitlyn Dardar.
"En L'Air" dancers: Laura Vanessa Avila Rozo, DeeDee Burton, Corey Coadou, Erykah A. Finklea, Symphonie Green, Sabrina Harris, McKenzie Manor, Meredith Reitz, Taylor Sanders and Sarah Wildes Arnett.
"Haunts" dancers: Laura Vanessa Avila Rozo, Jada Bartley, Kayla Bradley, Deedee Burton, Corey Coadou, Caitlyn Dardar, Sabrina Harris, Shadiah Edwards, Erykah A. Finklea, Symphonie Green, Ben Jackson, Abby King, Cassady Lake, Presley Lovins, McKenzie Manor, Lasana Murphy, Meredeth Reitz, Olivia Rosenthal, Catina Ramsey, Armisya Randolph, Taylor Sanders, Devontae Shivers, Rachel Tessin, Maya Timmons, Makaela Tubbs, Isaiah Turner, Dominquie Walters, Kassidy Wheelis.
SHOWTIME
— "Diverge" featuring four choreographed dances will play 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Saturday, Oct. 18, 20.
— "PIHOS A Moving Biography" will play 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 19, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 21.
Where: All shows will be in Sawyer Theatre, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Brookwood and Oak.
More information: Call (229) 333-5973 or visit www.valdosta.edu/comarts.
