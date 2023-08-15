Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Morning sunshine will give way to isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Hot. High 94F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially during the evening. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.