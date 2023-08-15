VALDOSTA — A Tifton-based life flight team helped train emergency personnel in Lowndes County in landing zone and air medical operations last week.
Fire personnel from Lowndes County Fire Rescue, South Georgia Medical Center EMS, Smith Northview hospital personnel and Air Evac Lifeteam 142 participated in the training around the Smith Northview Campus landing zone, according to a statement from Lowndes County.
The instruction, provided by Air Evac Lifeteam 142 from Tifton, provided direction on landing zone dimensions, safe operations around a running aircraft and appropriate response to an aircraft emergency. Students also participated in loading and unloading of a patient in a running aircraft, county officials said.
“This training will improve both department’s readiness in the event of a need to rapidly transport ill or injured individuals directly from the Smith Northview Campus,” said Jeff Talley, training captain, Lowndes County Fire Rescue.
“Joint trainings such as this provide a method to reach multiple agencies while improving capability to assist citizens in their time of need,” said Molly Huffmaster, a flight nurse with Air Evac.
Air Evac operates more than 140 air medical bases across 15 states providing air ambulance services to communities in need of advanced emergency medical care and rapid transport.
