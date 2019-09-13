Library teaches money smarts

VALDOSTA — Teaching kids to save instead of spend their money is an issue every parent will go through at some point.
The Thinking Money for Kids exhibit at the Willis L. Miller Library is here to help parents trying to show their children that a dollar saved is money well spent.
Celia McClelland, children's librarian, said the exhibit is interactive to engage with the kids to best teach them the benefits of being money conscious.
"We're really excited about it," McClelland said. "It's pretty fun for the kids to come up and play with it."
Walking into the library at 2906 Julia Drive, the exhibit is located in the front left corner between the main entrance and kid's library. It consists of three large stations, each including a game that teaches kids a different money lesson.
The Miller Library is one of 50 libraries throughout the country to get the exhibit and is one of the first six to get it, so the games are in mint condition. The library received the exhibit through a grant from the American Library Association in partnership with the FINRA Investor Education Foundation.
McClelland said educating children about financial literacy is important, which is why the library applied for the grant.
"As we grow, everybody is going to have to spend money and learn how to deal with money," she said. "Learning to distinguish wants from needs and when to save and when to spend is very important for a successful life, and the library's mission is to be a place for learning, so this is one of the ways we can do that."
Samaria Bulemu took her three kids through the games one Saturday morning and said it was a great experience for her as well as for her them.
Bulemu's husband works at the library, so she knew about the exhibit and brought the children to teach them about money, she said.
"I thought it would be a good opportunity to introduce them to things like savings and spending responsibly and budgeting," she said.
Her kids get an allowance, and she does her best to teach them how to spend wisely, but the exhibit gives them something tangible to play with and new tools to help them learn without actually breaking the bank.
The most important lesson she wants her kids to take away is how to save their money for big items such as college. She said these exhibits show them what savings can turn into down the line.
"They're awesome," Bulemu said. "One taught them about careers and what money can do for your life. How, if you get a good job and save, you can live a good life. That's something I can use in teaching them. It's really helpful for that."
The exhibit will end in October, so library representatives urge parents to take their kids to the library before then. For more information, the Willis L. Miller Library can be reached at (229) 333-0086.
Hours of operation are 9:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Saturday; 2-6 p.m. Sunday.
Thomas Lynn is a government and education reporter for The Valdosta Daily Times. He can be reached at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.