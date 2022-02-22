Sunny. High 84F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
A clear sky. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: February 22, 2022 @ 9:03 am
VALDOSTA – A Southside Library addition/renovation project fundraising board committee meeting is scheduled 11 a.m. Thursday, March 3, in the boardroom at the Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive.
