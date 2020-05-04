VALDOSTA — The South Georgia Regional Library continues to serve patrons remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic and is making plans for a slow return to normalcy.
The library plans to roll out curbside service May 14, said Eric Mathis, library information consultant.
“Call & Haul” curbside services allows patrons to pick up items on hold and craft projects from the safety of their vehicles. To place items on hold, patrons can call (229) 333-0086 or do it themselves online with their PINES account at gapines.org.
Curbside services will be available 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.
He said the library system would explore in-building services during the next few weeks, “if deemed safe.”
In the meantime, patrons can browse and use various online materials the library offers, including ebooks, emagazines and audiobooks. People without a library card can apply online for a digital-only card starting May 14 at www.sgrl.org.
Library staff members have been helping in the war against COVID-19 by using a 3D printer to produce ear relief strips, which take the pressure off the ears when masks are worn.
Another online service the library has been producing is activity videos for children and young adults, with everything from storytime reading to how-to videos. Links to several of these videos can be found at the end of this article.
Wi-fi services have been extended to allow visitors to easily log on while parked at the library
A wide range of digital resources such as eBooks/audiobooks, eMagazines, and online educational resources for all ages are available 24/7
The library is partnering with the Georgia Public Library Service and the University System of Georgia's Board of Regents to provide laptops to students who don't have computers or an Internet connection as they transition to online courses.
The library’s parking lot has been used as a pickup location for lunch distribution to area children by Valdosta City Schools
Video links
Children's Programs:
Babytime Songs: https://youtu.be/pyUpVus4bdk
Math Monday: Patterns: https://youtu.be/I__uXQ-ZkO8
How to Use eRead Kids: https://youtu.be/yW0HUMK6I7k
Making Shadow Puppets: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33W10rXDq2Y
Scarf Songs with Celia: https://youtu.be/iHf0NXYl2dU
Math Monday: Sorting: https://youtu.be/Xzu6wJBDEtA
Storytime: https://youtu.be/koVz1jHRPlw
Storytime: https://youtu.be/oj3uBddRUNg
Storytime: https://youtu.be/ZYH8H-e_EGs
Storytime: https://youtu.be/wHhyDFo3WA0
Young Adult/Adult Videos:
Making a No-Sew T-Shirt Bag: https://youtu.be/7imakCo0YQg
Make Your Own Book: https://youtu.be/4iNSZ09HKI4
How to Create a Resume and Get Feedback: https://youtu.be/iz2XY3ypQtY
Brief Tour of Our Online Career Resources: https://youtu.be/nhEwPSPzsE4
How to Complete the Online Census: https://youtu.be/xIPnB3TSCbw
How to Find Our Online Card Catalog: https://youtu.be/TxLDOtsOm0M
How to Search Our Online Card Catalog and Place Items on Hold: https://youtu.be/SA-3knCFaf8
