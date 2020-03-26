VALDOSTA — Following the example of restaurants, South Georgia Regional Library will offer curbside service during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic starting Monday, March 30.
The library’s main location, at 2906 Julia Drive, offers Call & Haul service, according to a library statement. Patrons with a library card can search for items through a catalog at www.gapines.org and can request books, audiobooks and movies by calling the library at (229) 333-0086 or through a live chat at www.sgrl.org.
A staff member will gather materials and notify the patron when they are available for pickup. Patrons then drive to the library, pull into the Call & Haul lane with their library card and wait for their materials to be brought to the car.
Circulating items are quarantined for 72 hours, the period recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.
The main library also offers curbside crafts, take-home packets with literature-based activities for elementary school-aged children.
Both services are available at the Julia Drive location from 9:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays.
For more information, call (229) 333-0086.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.