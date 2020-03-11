LAKE PARK – In observance of the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Edith Garlow Johnston Lakes Library, the South Georgia Regional Library gathered local leaders, staff and community members to honor the occasion.
In conjunction with the event, the winners of the bookmark contest held for students in the area was announced, library representatives said.
The Lake Park Library is one of seven satellite libraries in the library system that includes Southside, Hahira, Lanier County, Echols County and the new art library at the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts.
Cheryl Oliver, former library board member, spoke to the gathering about when the land was donated by Country Johnston in 1990. The Lake Park site was developed by funds from the state, library representatives said.
“We didn’t realize those funds didn’t cover the books, supplies and computers that help make a library whole,” Oliver said. “But we knew the community would support us to get all of these things, along with the most important things – library staff.”
Debbie Langdale spoke of her mother, Edith Johnston, working to help children learn to read in the coal camps of West Virginia where she grew up, discussing the struggles of people on the south end of the county to get to the library and learning they would name the library after her.
Langdale was surrounded by her two sons, daughters-in-law and grandchildren.
“We feel honored by this celebration and how much you’ve been able to help the community with this library,” Langdale said.
Miguel Vicente, regional library director, spoke of the importance of libraries when he moved to the United States from Cuba.
“Growing up, I was told when you get to America, the two most important things you need in your life is one, the church, and two, the library,” Vicente said. “People say – you don’t need libraries because we have the internet. Libraries are so much more than books, but with the internet, we also have 10 million books available.”
Megan Brown, Lake Park library manager, concluded the event by revealing the winning bookmarks, which will be available for patrons to pick up immediately.
Layla Moore, a third grader at Lake Park Elementary, won the elementary-grade category and Jaleigh Wiggins, a sixth-grade homeschooler, won the category for middle schoolers.
South Georgia Regional Library is preparing for the upcoming summer reading program, with "Imagine Your Story" as the 2020 theme. Registration begins May 18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.