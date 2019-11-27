Library hosts Hanks author talk

VALDOSTA – David Hanks will hold an author talk, 2-3:30 p.m., Jan. 4, at the Willis L. Miller Public Library.
Hanks is a native of South Georgia who worked as an international nuclear safeguards inspector for the United Nations in Austria for several years and was part of a team who received a Nobel Peace Prize for its work in stopping the spread of nuclear weapons, library representatives said.
He is the author of the Carson Griffin series where he uses his experience in nuclear nonproliferation and atomic energy "to weave a compelling tale of espionage, international intrigue and nuclear terrorism," library representatives said.
Hanks also wrote the book "The Disappearance," which is a fictionalized account of the tragic events that led to his mother's death in 1972.
He will present "The Disappearance" and "Power and Ore" during his program.
For more details, visit his website: http://www.davidhhanks.com/
