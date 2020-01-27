VALDOSTA – South Georgia Regional Library, 2906 Julia Drive, hosts Floyd Clown and William Matson's author event, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Feb. 3.
The event will feature their work, "Crazy Horse: The Lakota Warrior's Life and Legacy" which is based on the family’s oral history, library representatives said.
"These authors have traveled across the United States and Europe," library representatives said. "The Crazy Horse family's oral history had not been told outside the family for over a century because the government had been hunting their family members since Crazy Horse was assassinated in 1877.
"Now, over a century later, it is finally being told by his family. Clown, a son to Edward Clown who was a nephew to Crazy Horse and keeper of the sacred bundle and pipe, will represent his family at the discussion."
Floyd will talk about how he was fortunate enough to be chosen to write their oral history for about 20 minutes, and then Floyd Clown Sr., the Crazy Horse family elder, will speak for about an hour.
"He'll tell why their family chose to stay hidden in plain sight for about a century until they deemed it the right time to tell who they were and that they did exist," library representatives said.
Clown lives in Dupree, S.D., on the Cheyenne River Reservation. Matson, a documentary filmmaker, resides in Spearfish, S.D. This is Matson's first book.
