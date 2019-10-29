VALDOSTA – Organizers invite the public to stop by the Willis L Miller Library, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, to read to real, live, adoptable animals.
The Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County is teaming up with the South Georgia Regional Library System to provide a “pawsitive” reading experience for children and their caregivers, library representatives said.
Families can drop in and stay for 20 minutes or two hours.
"Bring your favorite book or borrow one from the library to read. Make sure to attend a quick safety lesson, then start reading to your furry friends," library representatives said. "We’ll have arts and crafts activities for children to do as well."
The event is meant to foster positive reading skills in children, while also showcasing some of the amazing animals available for adoption from the Humane Society of Valdosta.
"'Pawsitive' Reading has been very successful in other communities and I think it has a lot of potential," said Emily Smith, director of operations at the Humane Society. "It's great to help socialize the animals, and it gets kids excited about reading."
As part of the partnership, from Nov. 1-16, bring in wet or dry food for dogs and cats to any South Georgia Regional Library location to remove up to $20 in late fees from library account, library representatives said.
"Each can or pound of unopened, unexpired food will remove $1 in late fees from overdue items circulated from SGRL locations from your account," they said. "You can bring cans in to any SGRL location to remove your fines. All food donations will go to the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County."
The Willis L. Miller Library is located at 2906 Julia Drive.
For more information about the event, or to learn about how to volunteer with the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, call (229) 247-3266.
*For a full list of rules and details about November Fine Forgiveness, call the Willis L. Miller Library, (229) 333-0086.
