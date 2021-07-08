Library board schedules meeting Jul 8, 2021 3 hrs ago VALDOSTA – South Georgia Regional Library board is scheduled to meet, 1 p.m., July 20, at the Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive, library representatives said in a statement. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Library Representative Board Mass Communication Statement Valdosta South Georgia Willis L. Miller Library Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesUPDATE: North Patterson shooting leaves man seriously woundedReel Valdosta: Looking at Valdosta's Hollywood connectionsS.Ga. counties under state of emergencyCar flips during chase in LowndesLowndes, Brooks under tropical storm watchSouth Georgia braces for ElsaVFD responds to downed tree near Jerry Jones, GorntoSelfie Esteem: Valdosta women to open selfie museumUPDATE: Power outages reported in LowndesUPDATE 2:58 p.m.: Lowndes EMA urges storm precaution Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
