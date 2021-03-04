Library board scheduled meeting Mar 4, 2021 2 hrs ago VALDOSTA – The South Georgia Regional Library Board has scheduled a meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 16. The meeting will be held at the Willis L. Miller Library, 2906 Julia Drive, library representatives said in a statement. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Regional Library Board South Georgia Meeting Mass Communication Institutes Representative Statement Valdosta Library Trending Video Recommended for you Tweets by TheVDT Trending Recipes Online Poll Do you plan to get the COVID-19 vaccine? You voted: Yes No Undecided Vote View Results Back COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS What's Trending Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTwo Lake Park women die in accident near HahiraValdosta man dies in Florida wreckYoungest Man on Campus: VSU welcomes 14-year-old studentSchool officials reviewing Propst allegationsValdosta man pleads guilty to producing child pornLanier County man charged with murderKids store South Georgia Smocks coming to Valdosta mallTwo members selected for mayor's ethics complaint boardLowndes deputy finds suspect wanted for shooting Decatur deputyTeen launches live bait vending machine Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. This Week's Circulars
