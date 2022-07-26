VALDOSTA – Valdosta Black Heritage Group hold its Second Annual Community/Meet Greet event, 3-5 p.m. Saturday, July 30, at the Historic Southside Recreation Center, 604 S. Oak St.
The event will honor librarians, historians, archivists and journalists, organizers said in a statement.
The Valdosta Black Heritage Group works to "restore and preserve African American heritage history, to educate the community about historical preservation and to solve economic and psychological problems caused by decades of exclusionary practices."
VBHG honors the Keepers of the Words:
– Laverne Richardson, retired librarian, 43 years.
– Dr. Beverley Blake, president, Southside Library Boosters.
– Deborah S. Davis, certified archivist, Valdosta State University.
– LaRue Stephens, retired librarian, 30 years.
– Dr. Amanda Brown, retired educator, historian.
– Winona P. Walker, retired educator, patent for reading program.
– Brittanye Blake, journalist, The Valdosta Daily Times.
Also recognizing for generations of community support:
– Lowndes County Historical Society.
– Valdosta Daily Times.
Dress code is church attire. Food and beverages will be provided.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.