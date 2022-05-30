LHS top grads sign with prestigious schools

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School recognized its top 10 graduating seniors representing the Class of 2022 recently at a signing ceremony in the LHS Performing Arts Center.
Each student, accompanied by family, acknowledged a commitment to the university of choice, school officials said in a statement.
They were also presented with a personalized bowling pin that included their name and class rank.
Students receiving recognition were:
No. 1: Jon Liu who will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to study computer science.
No. 2: Selena Curfman who will attend the University of Florida.
No. 3 (tie): Benjamin Chambers who will attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to study mechanical engineering.
No. 3 (tie): Jessica Vicente who will attend the University of Florida to study architecture.
No. 5: Daniel Jackson who will attend the University of Notre Dame to study chemical engineering.
No. 6: Brayden Friedhoff who will attend Hope College to study computer science.
No. 7: Marleigh Broomberg who will attend the University of Georgia to study civil engineering.
No. 8: Lauren Folsom who will attend Mercer University to study civil engineering.
No. 9: Jaden Hallman who will attend the University of Georgia to study bioscience and animal science on the pre-vet track.
No. 10: Daniel Peterson who will attend the University of Georgia to study biology.
School administrators congratulated them for their success in earning the top1 10 spots out of 664 graduates, school officials said.
