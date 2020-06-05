VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School released a letter Friday afternoon stating it will move forward with the virtual graduation in lieu of a traditional, in-person ceremony.
Lowndes had previously announced its plans to hold a traditional ceremony June 13 at Martin Stadium. However, as a backup plan, the school filmed the ceremony virtually May 26-28.
The school system had promised to release final plans June 5, which prompted the letter being sent out Friday via social media.
“After careful consideration of the COVID-19 guidelines from state officials and information from health authorities regarding large group gatherings and social distancing, Lowndes High School will share the virtual graduation ceremony June 13, 2020. As always, the safety and well-being of our students, families, faculty and community remains our highest priority,” the letter stated.
The link to the virtual commencement ceremony can be found on the Lowndes High School website beginning, 10 a.m., June 13, and will be available for viewing throughout the day. The virtual ceremony will follow the order of the commencement program.
Any graduates who were unable to participate in the filming session will have a static photo featured with their name displayed at the end of the ceremony.
Graduates who have not picked up their diploma may do so, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, in the Student Office in the cafeteria. Commencement programs will also be available during pick-up.
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.