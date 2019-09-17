LHS teacher finalist for presidential excellence

VALDOSTA – Becky Martin, a Lowndes High School calculus teacher, has been named a 2019 Presidential Award for excellence in mathematics and science teaching state-level finalist.
The awards are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for kindergarten through 12th-grade mathematics, technology and science teachers, school officials said.
The award recognizes teachers who exhibit "deep content knowledge, excellence in the classroom, professional leadership and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful," school officials said. "The National Science Foundation administers the PAEMST on behalf of the White House Office of Science and Technology."
Martin has been in education for 26 years. She is an AP calculus teacher and an instructional lead teacher, school officials said. She has been chosen twice as STAR teacher for her school and was the 2019 State of Georgia STAR teacher.
She will advance to compete at the national-level of the presidential excellence process.
