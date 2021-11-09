VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off-Broadway drama department performed "Steel Magnolias" in the Georgia High School Association Region 1-AAAAAAA One Act Play Competition in Tifton.
In the show “Steel Magnolias,” playwright Robert Harling pays a comedic, yet emotionally ravaging tribute to the strong bonds shared between Southern women. Many recognize the story due to the 1989 film adaptation that featured stars such as Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts.
Jaclyn Taylor was honored for her stellar performance with the best supporting actress award. In addition, Isabelle Braddock and Lauren Greer were honored for their outstanding acting in the Region All-Star Cast.
The LHS competition cast included Lillabeth Mason as Shelby, Taylor as M’Lynn, Ruby Ruff as Truvy, Hannah Adkins as Annelle, Braddock as Clairee and Greer as Ousier. The understudy cast included Katelynne Long, Brooklyn Kent, Abby Horner, Gracie Howard, Cody Ortega and Faith Cockren.
Leah Fletcher was the stage manager for this show and Gabbi BuenRostro was the prop manager. Lindsay Filko was the light technician, Chauncy Brooks was the sound technician, Shelby Jordan was the mic technician and Michaela Lewis was the makeup designer.
Colin Demastus, Chauncy Brooks, Jeffrey Yochum, Suzanne Lloyd, Faith Cockren, Gracie Eckman, Abby Horner, Gracie Howard, Katelynne Long, Alexia Moody, Kirstin Morey, Alexis Juarez, Ashlyn Olheiser, Emma Keck, Emilee Rowe, Brooklyn Kent, Cody Ortega, Michaela Lewis, Seniya Lane, Layla Gay, and Gabby Thompson were the stage crew for this show.
Sheri Carroll directed the production.
The next production LHS Off-Broadway is set to perform is “Miracle on 34th Street: the Play,” which will be performed in conjunction with the LHS Cantors choir, 6:30 p.m., Dec. 10-11.
