VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School students have earned academic honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs.
The national recognition programs grant underrepresented students academic honors that can be included on college and scholarship applications and connect students with universities across the country, helping them connect to colleges and stand out during the admissions process, school officials said in a statement.
Colleges and scholarship programs identify students awarded national African American, Hispanic, Indigenous and/or rural/small town recognition through College Board’s student search service.
Lowndes High school students awarded are:
– Jessica Blair, National African American Recognition Program.
– Aeyva Dela Rosa – National Indigenous Recognition Program.
Eligible students must have a GPA of 3.5 or higher and have excelled on the PSAT/NMSQT or PSAT 10, or earned a score of 3 or higher on two or more AP Exams, school officials said.
Additionally, students must identify as African American or Black, Hispanic American or Latinx, Indigenous and/or attend school in a rural area or small town. Qualified students are invited to apply during their sophomore or junior year.
Award recipients are announced at the beginning of the next school year. Students will receive their awards in time to include them on their college and scholarship applications.
“By awarding students who excel academically with honors from the College Board National Recognition Programs, we aim to create pathways to college for underrepresented students,” said Steve Bumbaugh, College Board senior vice president of college & career access. “We hope this inspires many more students to work toward this recognition.
