LHS student to attend Architecture Camp

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School freshman Kendall Johnson will be attending University of Georgia’s week-long Architecture and Design Camp this summer.
Students who attend the program "learn more about sustainable practices, structural concepts, historical context and representational techniques in the design of an individual residence," according to a family statement. "During the week, students will explore some of the discipline's many applications as well."
Through a series of lectures, group discussions, a field trip to an inspirational museum and plenty of time devoted to interactively workshopping design ideas, Johnson will explore her interest in architecture and gain insight into how its practice may be relevant to her future.
Johnson will stay in a residence hall, dine on campus and participate in recreation and social activities on a daily basis. She will interact with current University of Georgia students, who serve in Summer Academy leadership roles.
Kendall Johnson is the daughter of DeWayne and Amanda Johnson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.