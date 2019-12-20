LHS student awarded college money

VALDOSTA – Andrew Renfro, a 16-year-old Lowndes High School student, was awarded $1,529 as the South Georgia winner of The Path2College Sweepstakes.
In an effort to raise awareness about the importance of saving for college, the state of Georgia’s college savings plan, the Path2College 529 Plan, is awarding eight children across the state with contributions to their college savings, school officials said.
“We are thankful for this opportunity that will contribute to our son’s college education. The rising cost of college has been a real concern,” said Gerry Renfro, Andrew’s mother who entered him in the sweepstakes. “Though It feels like we are getting a late start, it’s really never too late to save for their education. A dollar saved now is one less dollar needed to be borrowed in student loans. Thanks to the Georgia Path2College 529 Plan contribution, we are looking forward to a bright future for our son.”
Andrew was presented with the check today at Lowndes High School.
“Education plays a vital role in the success of our children. By awarding children across the state a contribution to their own Path2College529 Plan, we are helping lay the foundation for their future and inspiring them to achieve their goals,” said Lynne Riley, Georgia state treasurer.
“The state of Georgia has tremendous resources available to help families plan and prepare for higher education,” said Caylee Noggle, president of the Georgia Student Finance Commission, which partners with the Office of the State Treasurer to administer the Path2College 529 Plan for the state of Georgia. “Fun sweepstakes like this one not only help children like Andrew by awarding him with a jump start on his college savings, but these events also hopefully inspire other families to look at their future higher education financial goals and to begin saving.”
For more information about the Path2College 529 Plan, visit www.Path2College.com or call (877) 424-4377.
To learn more about the Path2College 529 Plan, its investment objectives, tax benefits, risks, and costs please see the Disclosure Booklet at path2college529.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.