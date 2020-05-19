LHS senior earns Mediacom scholarship

VALDOSTA – Mediacom Communications announced the selection of Jared Lawlor, a Lowndes High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program.
The award recognizes the Valdosta resident for outstanding leadership and academic accomplishments, county school officials said in a released statement. Mediacom annually selects 60 graduating seniors who each receive $1,000 scholarships to support their post-secondary education.
“As a technology company, Mediacom understands how important it is to invest in future leaders like Jared Lawlor,” said Doug Frank, group vice president. “I’m proud that my company supports talented local students with scholarship support, and we congratulate Jared on his accomplishments.”
This year marks the 19th consecutive year Mediacom has funded World Class Scholarships for students who live in areas served by the cable and broadband company, school officials said. On average, approximately 1,200 students apply for the scholarships each year. Recipients must attend an accredited two-year or four-year college, university or technical school within the United States.
Mediacom plans to continue funding its World Class Scholarships in all areas where it provides digital cable and broadband services. High school administrators will be notified in the fall when scholarship applications become available online for students in the Class of 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.