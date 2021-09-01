VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School hosts its annual Salute to the Military event Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at Martin Stadium during the home game against Lake Gibson.
Gates will open 6:30 p.m. and pre-game activities will begin 7:30 p.m. Game kickoff is set for 8 p.m., school officials said in a statement.
All active-duty and retired military personnel with ID will be admitted free of charge, on the visitor’s side of the stadium with ID. This includes active-duty or retired members, one guest and their school-age children. If an active-duty member is deployed, the spouse and children may enter with ID. Active-duty and retired military personnel will need to go to the visitor’s side pass gate and present their IDs on Friday.
