LHS ROTC excels in drills

Submitted PhotoLowndes High School Air Force Jr. ROTC cadets participated in its first drill competition of the year and the Flying Viking cadets performed amazingly, school officials said. 'We lost a lot of seniors last year, but our freshmen have really stepped up and worked very hard since the beginning of the school year and it showed,' ROTC officials said. They brought home a second-place armed regulation drill (commanded by cadet Tiffany Jones), a second-place individual drill (cadet Jeremy Troiano), third-place color guard (commanded by cadet Leighton Gevarra) and a third-place inspection (commanded by cadet Jalen Bell).