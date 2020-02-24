VALDOSTA – Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods named Lowndes High School as a 2020 Advanced Placement Honor School.
Only 255 schools were recognized with this distinction statewide, school officials said.
“I congratulate the staff at Lowndes High School for their commitment to our students and providing opportunities to excel in AP courses across all disciplines," Lowndes School Superintendent Wes Taylor said.
Advanced placement courses are one of several ways students can access college-level rigor at the high school level, school officials said. Students who receive a 3, 4, or 5 on an AP exam are eligible to receive college credit.
LHS was recognized in four of the eight AP Honor Schools categories:
1. AP Humanities Schools: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
2. AP Humanities Achievement Schools: Schools with at least 50% of all AP Humanities exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
3. AP STEM Schools: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses (AP calculus AB, AP calculus BC, AP statistics, AP biology, AP chemistry, AP environmental science, AP physics 1, AP physics 2, AP physics C, AP computer science A, AP computer science principles).
4. AP STEM Achievement Schools: Schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
The remaining four AP Honor Schools categories are AP Access and Support Schools, AP Challenge Schools, AP Schools of Distinction and AP Expansion Schools.
"Being recognized as an AP Honor School for achievements in Humanities as well as STEM courses certainly speaks to the dedication of the Lowndes High teachers in all departments across the campus," LHS Principal LeAnne McCall said. "Our faculty and staff strive to provide students with rigorous, enriching educational experiences. Likewise, our students work assiduously to prepare for the academic demand of advanced placement coursework. These achievements collectively reflect our One Lowndes commitment to academic excellence."
