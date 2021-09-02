LHS Pride flag tussle investigated

VALDOSTA — A video of an incident at Lowndes High School involving a tussle over a Pride flag has been making the rounds of social media and was investigated by school officials, according to a LHS assistant principal.
The video appeared to show a young man in a black shirt running up to another male in a seating area, snatching the flag from him, and running off, leaving the other male in the floor and a trash can knocked over. The student pushes the flag into a trash can.
The identities of those in the video and when it took place are not known.
“We are aware of a social media video involving two students and a Pride flag,” said Rodney Green, Lowndes High School assistant principal. “We take the well-being and safety of our students seriously. Our staff works hard to provide a safe environment where all of our students feel valued.
“As soon as the Lowndes High School administration was aware, the matter was investigated, they ensured that the victim was not hurt and addressed the other student following the appropriate consequence outlined in the Student Code of Conduct.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
