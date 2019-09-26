VALDOSTA — She kept telling stories.
Stories to save her life.
King Raynah would marry then kill his wife the next morning, marry again then kill the new wife the next morning then repeat, repeat, repeat ...
Until Scheherazade.
When Raynah married Scheherazade, she spent the wedding night telling the king a story but wisely did not end it. So, he allowed her to live come morning so she could return the next night to conclude the story. That night, she finished the first story then launched immediately into a second story with another cliffhanger.
The story of Scheherazade is the story behind the stories of the Arabian "One Thousand and One Nights."
She is also at the center of "The Stories of Scheherazade," a musical presented for the public this weekend by Lowndes High School Off-Broadway. The musical features words by playwright Susan Pargman and music by composer Bill Francoeur, said Sheri Dorsett, LHS drama director.
The general public can view the show for one evening only, Saturday, but Dorsett and her student cast have made the production available to area schools. The cast performed the musical Tuesday morning for Westside Elementary School.
"We wanted to start our season with something fun we could share with audiences of all ages, especially younger audiences at elementary and middle schools," Dorsett said.
THE CAST: Rhyonna Dewey, Lillabeth Mason, Isaiah Harris, Tristan Chastain, Houston VanLandingham, Malachi Becker, Kenyon Brown, Eliza Shiver, Molly Duffin, Nayeli Miller, Christy McCranie, Caylee Lawhorne, Elijah Beal, Timmy Dao, Tori Sibley, Derrick Johns, Shannon Broyles, Alicia Stogin, Allison Moore, Miranda Hernandez, Leah Fletcher, ZiKisa Brandon, Melba Miller, Eliza Shiver, Sydni Lawlor, Ruby Ruff, Salina Therrien, Blythe Lindsey, Katelynne Long, Marco Flores, Faith Cochren, Collin Vann.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Sheri Dorsett, director; Will Burrous, sound tech; Jayla Swain, sound effects; Gabbi Buenrostro, prop manager.
SHOWTIME
Lowndes High School Off-Broadway presents "The Stories of Scheherazade."
When: 3 p.m. & 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28.
Where: Cafeteria stage, Lowndes High School, off Norman Drive.
