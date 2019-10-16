VALDOSTA – In 15 seconds, 25 Lowndes High School Off-Broadway students can transform any stage into a house and settings in 1939 Atlanta.
Specifically, they will create the world of the "Last Night of Ballyhoo" in Tifton for one-act play competition Oct. 23, said Sheri Dorsett, LHS drama director.
The student production is a competition cut, abridging playwright Alfred Uhry's two-act play into a 55-minute show, Dorsett said. That's why it's important the stage crew can get the set on and off the stage in a matter of seconds.
And it's a complex set, with stairs, a dining room table and chairs, a sofa, dresser, living room chairs, a Christmas tree, wall backing, a door and more to create the world of "Ballyhoo."
The play is set in 1939 Atlanta, and, yes, the world teeters on the edge of war and Holocaust. The audience knows this, but for the characters, there is only a dread wariness of the possibility of the coming World War II.
The characters are more concerned with their social lives and the upcoming Ballyhoo ball for the Jewish community in Atlanta as well as the caste system of Gentiles and Jews in the South and within the Jewish community.
Uhry also wrote "Driving Miss Daisy," so audiences can expect a similar mix of comedy, drama, social commentary and history in "Ballyhoo."
Dorsett said the play is about relationships between family and different cultures, a reminder that loving one another is something all people have in common.
"I think students are charged with a higher level of acting here," she said of the play.
The LHS acting company presents the show. Students had to audition to perform in the competition piece.
The public can see the show this week. Two performances are scheduled to help students prepare for competition next week.
THE CAST: Houston VanLandingham, Shannon Broyles, Caylee Lawhorne, Sydni Lawlor, Melba Miller, Elijah Beal, Tristan Chastain.
DIRECTION, PRODUCTION: Sheri Dorsett, director; Gabbi Buenrostro, stage manager; Will Burrous, sound technician; Isaiah Harris, light technician; Jayla Swain, spotlight; Malachi Becker, Riley Beene, ZiKisa Brandon, Kenyon Brown, Faith Cockren, Timmy Dao, Rhyonna Dewey, Molly Duffin, Leah Fletcher, Marco Flores, Miranda Hernandez, Derrick Johns, Blythe Lindsey, Katelynne Long, Lillabeth Mason, Christy McCranie, Nayeli Miller, Allison Moore, Ruby Ruff, Eliza Shiver, Tori Sibley. Alicia Stogin, Salina Therrien and Collin Vann, crew.
SHOWTIME
Lowndes High School Off-Broadway presents "Last Night of Ballyhoo."
When: 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 17, 18.
Where: Lowndes High School cafetorium, off Norman Drive.
Ticket: $8.
