VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School Off-Broadway hosts a Winter Character Party this weekend.
The event is a fundraiser for the school theatre department's production of "The Music Man," the spring musical, according to organizers.
"Children, ages 3-12, are invited to LHS Off-Broadway’s character party on Jan. 18 to take pictures, sword fight, eat treats and many other activities with over 40 different characters," organizers said in a statement.
A parent/guardian is required to stay at the party with their child or children; LHS Off-Broadway is "not responsible for your child," organizers said.
The event is scheduled 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, LHS cafeteria, off Norman Drive. Tickets: $10 per person.
Contact Sheri Dorsett, LHS Off-Broadway director, to reserve and pay for tickets: sheridorsett@lowndes.k12.ga.us. Tickets must be paid for in advance. Tickets will not be sold at the doors.
