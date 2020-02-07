LHS names Mr. & Miss CTAE students

VALDOSTA — Lowndes County Schools recognizes and celebrates CTAE teachers and students each year during February.
One tradition that has emerged is the selection of two outstanding Career, Technical and Agricultural Education students from Lowndes High School affectionately known as the “Mr. and Miss CTAE Student of the Year,” school officials said.
LHS named Gavin McGuire as 2020 Mr. CTAE Student of the Year and Dariana Waters as 2020 Miss CTAE Student of the Year, school officials said.
McGuire is a senior at LHS and has taken 12 courses in the CTAE area completing multiple pathways. He has been active in the student organization TSA and VEX Robotics. He has not only excelled in the classroom, but also out of the classroom through competitions, the Governor Honors Program and community service endeavors, school officials said.
“The CTAE programs at LHS changed my life for the better," he said. "As a freshman, I had no real direction or motivation. I did not know who I was or what I wanted to become. Thankfully, I quickly discovered the engineering and computer science classes as well as the TSA/VEX Robotics program. I found that I had a talent and passion for engineering and computer science, and suddenly I had something to work for.
"At our school, we are athletes, actors, artists, future business leaders and engineers. Yet, in the end, we are all One Lowndes.”
Waters is a senior at LHS and has taken a variety of courses in the CTAE area that include business education and health-care science. She is an active member of HOSA, a work–based learning student and a dual-enrollment student.
“My CTAE classes provided me with a well-rounded foundation and understanding for the field I plan to study in the future," she said. "These classes also assisted me in acquiring an apprenticeship working in the health-care field receiving real hands-on knowledge and experience while still in high school. The knowledge and skills I learned in my CTAE classes helped create a foundation that I will continue to utilize for the rest of my career.”
Both students speak favorably of their overall high school experience at Lowndes High, but say it is time spent in CTAE courses that has enhanced their overall experience, school officials said. The skills they have obtained, the knowledge they have learned, and the relationships they have made with other students and teachers with similar interests are natural outcomes, keep them motivated as students, school officials said.
Both students said they enjoy the learning environment and being with people who share a similar passion in a specific CTAE and CTSO area.
Each student will receive a $250 check to assist in their future educational goals, school officials said.
