VALDOSTA – Georgia State School Superintendent Richard Woods has named Lowndes High School as a 2022 Advanced Placement Honor School.
“This recognition is evidence of the commitment to excellence of our students and staff in the Lowndes County School System,” Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Wes Taylor said in a statement.
Advanced Placement courses are one of several ways students can access college-level rigor at the high school level. Students who receive a 3, 4 or 5 on an AP exam are eligible to receive college credit.
LHS was recognized in four AP Honor Schools categories:
AP STEM School: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in at least four AP STEM courses. (AP Calculus AB, AP Calculus BC, AP Statistics, AP Biology, AP Chemistry, AP Environmental Science, AP Physics 1, AP Physics 2, AP Physics C, AP Computer Science A, AP Computer Science Principles).
AP STEM Achievement School: Schools with at least 50% of all AP STEM exams earning scores of 3 or higher.
AP Humanities School: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
AP Humanities Achievement School: Schools with a minimum of five students testing in each of the following AP categories: one ELA course, two history/social science courses, one fine arts course and one world language course.
“Being recognized as an AP Honor School in four categories is a reflection of the robust and rigorous AP programming available at Lowndes High School,” Principal LeAnne McCall said. “Specifically being recognized for AP STEM and Humanities Achievement speaks to the dedication of our teachers and students.”
