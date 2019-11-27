VALDOSTA – Lowndes County Schools held a signing ceremony for their third cohort of eighth grade REACH Scholars.
REACH is an acronym for Realizing Educational Achievement Can Happen, school officials said. The REACH program focuses on providing academically promising students with financial assistance to pursue postsecondary opportunities.
Many of the students may be the first in their families to attend college, school officials said. The initiative tries to ensure students a fair chance to be successful in academic pathways beyond high school. For additional support, each scholar is paired with a mentor and an academic coach.
The 2019-20 REACH Scholars for Lowndes County Schools are Anna Altepeter, Hahira Middle School; Riley Brown, Lowndes Middle School; Delaynie DuBose, Lowndes Middle School; Jamil Horton, Pine Grove Middle School; and Parker Jones, Pine Grove Middle School. The scholars represent the graduating class of 2024.
Recently, the eighth graders participated in a REACH Signing Day ceremony. They signed their letters of commitment and pledged to adhere to the REACH Scholars guidelines, which will ensure each scholar receives a $10,000 college scholarship to a Georgia HOPE-eligible college or university, with the possibility of the funds being matched and possibly doubled, school officials.
"Our school system is allotted five REACH scholars per school year," school officials said. "Locally, we are required to raise $2,500 per REACH Scholar ($12,500). We extend special thanks to Kenny Moore II for his generous donations of $12,500 to REACH Georgia."
Moore is a former Viking and Blazer football player, who is currently an NFL player with the Indianapolis Colts. His mother, Angela Carter, attended the ceremony and provided gift items to each REACH scholar. Among the gift items were personalized letters to each scholar, as well as, an autographed photograph of Moore.
Damon Arnold with WALB was the guest speaker.
For more information about the REACH program or becoming a REACH mentor or donor, contact LaVerne Rome, (229) 245-2250.
