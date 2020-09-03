VALDOSTA — The Lowndes High Georgia Bridgemen will march on in spite of COVID-19.
"As with everything else, COVID-19 has affected us greatly," said Jon Bowman, director of bands. "Trying to navigate how we keep our virtual students engaged in the band program has been difficult. We did lose some kids due to the fact that they felt like they needed to be home during this time.
"Our students have been amazing reaching out to those guys and making sure they still know they are part of the Bridgemen family."
The Bridgemen lost about 40 students but Bowman said he is proud of the 400 students who are still part of the band and is grateful that, through the help of administration and band boosters, they were able to safely have band camp this summer.
"We split the band on alternating days and fed all meals on site," Bowman said. "We had a team of volunteers that did screenings every morning on the students and I truly felt the students knew they were in a safe environment when they arrived. A lot of the things we put in place at camp are still in place for after-school rehearsals."
Currently, there are 403 Bridgemen and the halftime show will be called "This Is How We Roll" including the following lineup of songs: "Open with Rollin'" by Limp Bizkit, "This is How We Roll" by Florida Georgia Line, "Take Me To Church" by Hozier, "Good Times Roll" by GRiZ, "Dream On" by Aerosmith and "Bridge Over Troubled Water" by Simon and Garfunkel.
There are no uniform changes.
Staff for the year are Jon Bowman, director of bands, Michael Thomas and Dr. Jeff Grant, associate directors of bands, Emily Ann Nguyen, Hahira Middle School band director, Alex Nguyen, Lowndes Middle School band director, Matt Deal, Pine Grove Middle School band director, Sam Lancianese, auxiliary coach, Michael James, choreographer and designer, Dr. Ward Miller, arranger/drill designer.
"Ultimately, we will get through this and be better for it. I have seen teamwork from the faculty and students at LHS that I had not seen before," Bowman said. "We have come together as a faculty and student body to make this as normal and as safe as we can and I am now more than ever, proud to be a Viking."
Desiree Carver is a reporter at the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be reached at (229) 244-3400 ext. 1215.
