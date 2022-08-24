LHS FBLA student attends national conference

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School student Lauren Greer was among 10 Georgia FBLA students recently elected to represent the state Future Business Leaders of America Georgia chapter at the 2022 National Leadership Conference in Chicago.
While attending the conference of more than 12,000 attendees from across the United States, Greer was part of an officer team that held “meet and greets” for all the Georgia competitors to help support the students before competitive event testing and performances while in Chicago, school officials said in a statement.
Greer, a senior at Lowndes High School, will serve as the state reporter for the Georgia FBLA Executive Council for the 2022-23 school year.
While serving on the executive council, officers help plan and conduct state events such as the fall motivational rally, and the GA FBLA State Conference. Officers will also attend national conferences such as FBLA fall leadership in New York later this year.
Georgia FBLA will be the host site for next year's national conference in Atlanta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.