VALDOSTA – The Lowndes High School Class of 1971 will hold its 50th reunion, 6-11 p.m., March 26, at the Valdosta Country Club, 3500 Country Club Road.
Organizers said in a statement the attire for the reunion is dressy casual.
The cost to attend is $50 per person and the amount is due by March 1.
People wishing to attend should send payment to: Farmers & Merchants Bank - Shirley Henry, 3303 Inner Perimeter Road: P.O. Box 3580, Valdosta, GA 31605. Check should be made payable to: Class of 71 Reunion.
For more information, call Barbara (229) 292-3693 or Iris (229) 563-7562 or email barbarawaldron6@gmail.com
