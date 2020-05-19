LHS cadets earn distinction

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School cadets were awarded the Distinguished Unit Award by AFJROTC Headquarters, according to a statement released by county school officials. 

"This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community while meeting the Air Force JROTC citizen development mission for America," according to ROTC headquarters.

