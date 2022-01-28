LHS cadet earns full college scholarship

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School JRAFROTC Cadet Makalee "Gray" Patterson won the J-100 AFJROTC Scholarship earning a full ride to college.
The J-100 scholarship identifies top high school senior cadets for their character and leadership amongst their peers. Awardees have also proven themselves both academically and physically.
Patterson is one of only 100 AFJROTC 12th grade cadets world-wide awarded this full tuition, four-year college scholarship, school officials said in a statement. In addition to tuition, the scholarship includes $10,000 toward room and board costs per year.
Patterson intends to study engineering at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, where the scholarship will be valued at more than $200,000 during her four years of study, school officials said. Upon graduation, Patterson will be commissioned as an Air Force officer and pursue a career as an Air Force pilot.
