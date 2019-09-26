LHS awarded cooperative spirit award

VALDOSTA – Colquitt EMC and 29 other participating Georgia electric membership cooperatives announced Lowndes High School won the Georgia High School Association Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award.
The award program honors schools that exhibit exemplary sportsmanship during competitive events and is sponsored by Georgia’s electric membership cooperatives, school officials said.
Introduced in 2006, the Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Award program reinforces GHSA’s philosophy which states: “Student athletes, coaches, spectators and all others associated with high school activity programs should adhere to the fundamental values of respect, fairness, honesty and responsibility.”
Only one school in each region within each classification is chosen to receive the annual award. The GHSA takes into consideration all aspects of sportsmanship during events — student athletes on the field as well as fellow students, school staff, parents and game spectators, making the award a tribute to the entire community.
“Every choice a person makes affects what happens down the road,” said Danny Nichols, general manager of Colquitt EMC. “Teaching student-athletes about character, about treating others with respect, even when it’s hard or if the other person may not deserve it, instills a better attitude in these future leaders that won’t go unnoticed. We are so proud to be able to recognize those who demonstrate these great qualities and encourage them to continue in the future.”
Schools such as Lowndes High have shown exemplary sportsmanship across a variety of athletics, ranging from athletes to spectators. The award also extends to anyone involved in the athletic event, which honors both the school and the community, school officials said.
Cooperative Spirit Sportsmanship Awards are presented annually by EMC representatives during fall athletic events and school assemblies to GHSA-member high schools in 56 regions and seven classifications.
Colquitt EMC is a member-owned cooperative providing electricity and related services to 45,000 members in a seven-county service area.
The GHSA is a voluntary, non-profit organization comprised of more than 460 public and private high schools that strives to promote good sportsmanship, participant safety, fair play and a cooperative spirit among its member schools. The GHSA administers regulations for region and state competition in 18 sports and three activities. For more information, visit www.ghsa.net.
