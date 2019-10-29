LHS alumna named Tieger Fellows

VALDOSTA – Raini Singleton, Lowndes High School alumna, is among three University of Georgia students selected as Tieger Fellows.
The Tieger Fellowship supports the mission of the college’s first-in-the-nation public affairs communications program by providing students in the program the opportunity to apply skills learned in the classroom to real-world public affairs work promoting the PAC program, school officials said.
The Tieger Fellows, who are in the PAC program, are responsible for day-to-day public relations activities, including media relations, social and digital media and program promotion under guidance from Joseph Watson Jr., program director, and Carolyn Caudell Tieger, professor of public affairs communications.
Singleton is a senior studying political science and journalism pursuing a public affairs professional certificate in public affairs communications, school officials said.
She is a Lowndes High School graduate. During the course of her undergraduate experience at the University of Georgia, Singleton has served in a variety of different positions, including a news writer for The Red & Black, an intern with Foster, Hanks & Ballard, LLC in Monroe, and a study-away student for travel writing in Prague.
Upon graduating, she would like to practice communication and media law. Singleton serves as the program promotion fellow, school officials said.
