VALDOSTA – South Georgia Employer Committee along with Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce presents LGBTQ workshop.
The workshop is scheduled for 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, June 6 at City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., organizers said.
Registration and continental breakfast will be 9:30-10 a.m. The workshop seminar will be presented by A.J. Ramirez.
Ramirez was born in San Antonio, Texas and later raised near the Appalachian Mountains in Northeast Georgia. She attended the University of North Georgia and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in sociology with a minor in history, organizers said.
She received her master’s degree in marriage and family therapy and a doctor of education from Valdosta State University. Ramirez is a lecturer of sociology at Valdosta State University and owns a private practice, LEAF Therapy Services, that specializes in counseling services for the community, organizers said.
Registrations received post-marked by Monday, June 3, will be $15. Registrations post-marked after June 3 or at the door will be $20 per person.
For payment and registration, email: mshawver@ercoworldwide.com or call (229) 333-5211.
