VALDOSTA — Only one team could win the first LAMP Dodgeball Tournament.
Beating out 31 teams, downtown law firm Coleman Talley took home the first-ever fundraiser tournament trophy Saturday afternoon.
“We just had a great time,” said Adrian Rivers, LAMP vice president. “Everybody was a good sport, and we have people already signed up for next year’s dodgeball tournament. It was just good to see the community out here supporting LAMP and the initiative to end homelessness.”
The event was put on by Lowndes Associated Ministries to People, a religious nonprofit organization that helps the Lowndes County homeless population.
The tournament was an effort by the organization to raise awareness of what it does and to gain support for its services. LAMP set a fundraising goal of $15,000.
“That money helps us take care of the shelter,” Rivers said. “It also helps us keep our staff happy. We have case managers employed, and you need that case management so you can really help people get on their feet to provide those resources.”
The matches, which were held in the Valdosta High School gymnasium, started 9:30 a.m. Saturday and went until the big match of Coleman Talley versus CBC Bank took place.
Other teams that competed included Red Owl Coffee Company, Ambling, Cinnaholic, Rise, Georgia Beer Company, Park Avenue United Methodist Church and others.
About 400 people turned out to watch the 32 teams duel it out in dodgeball, which was a surprising first year turnout, Rivers said. He gave credit to Ashlie Prain, LAMP engagement coordinator, and LAMP board members for rounding up businesses to participate.
“It just blew up into 32 teams,” Rivers said. “There are already over 200 people participating. It’s really awesome.”
It started with sharing an email to his team at the Valdosta Fire Department, said Tyshon Reed, lieutenant in training, before he had seven others volunteer to participate.
“It’s for a great cause,” Reed said. “Truth be told, any one of us could be a paycheck away from being homeless ourselves.”
He hasn’t played a game of dodgeball since 1996, but he still had high hopes for his VFD team.
Ashley Mock of CBC Bank gathered her team together via email.
“We are a community bank, and we really enjoy supporting initiatives in the community,” Mock said. “LAMP is a great organization that does a lot for us, so we’re excited to come out and have some fun as a team and support LAMP.”
Back in June, instead of LAMP receiving a $100,000 grant from the City of Valdosta, city officials chose to table the request and expressed concerns about giving grant money to an independent group.
Rivers said LAMP has faced funding challenges in the past, but holding events such as the dodgeball tournament are helping the team move forward in a positive direction.
“We’re improving,” Rivers said. “The staff are happy, and the clients are getting what they need. Things are just really looking up for us.”
This won’t be the last time the community is invited to hang out with LAMP, Rivers said.
The organization will host Changing Lives in September and Homeless for a Night in November.
Looking a year ahead, Rivers said keep calendars open for the 2020 dodgeball tournament as well.
Even when there isn’t an event taking place, Rivers said LAMP still needs community help in ending homelessness in Valdosta and Lowndes County.
“We want everyone to be involved in what LAMP is doing,” Rivers said. “We service a clientele that really needs support. People need to remember that these are our community members — they’re not outsiders.”
LAMP served 1,080 individuals in 2018, helping them get out of homelessness by assisting with housing, resume help and mock interviews and giving transportation to and from work and doctor appointments.
Its day center is open 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday that keeps people from staying in the excessive heat or cold.
LAMP assists the homeless in Lowndes, Tift and Colquitt counties.
Katelyn Umholtz is a reporter with the Valdosta Daily Times. She can be contacted at (229)244-3400 ext. 1256.
