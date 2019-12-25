Legislators talk politics with chamber

VALDOSTA – Business had a political flair earlier this month.
The Valdosta-Lowndes County Chamber of Commerce held a luncheon at Rainwater Conference Center to discuss its 2020 state legislative agenda and its 2019 annual report. The event included a Q&A segment with state Sen. Ellis Black and state Rep. James Burchett, R-Waycross, about state politics and local issues.
John Page, chairman of the chamber government affairs council, hosted the Q&A portion with Black and Burchett and started the conversation off asking the two legislators about Gov. Brian Kemp's selection of Kelly Loeffler to fill Johnny Isakson's vacated seat in the U.S. Senate.
While both men said they had not yet met her, Burchett voiced his support of Loeffler and thought choosing a woman to fill the seat would help the Georgia GOP regain suburban female voters around Atlanta.
"I voted for Brian Kemp and trust his appointment," Burchett said.
Black echoed Burchett's point about the state GOP making a concerted effort to bring more women into office. He also joked that while people say politicians do not listen, they "listen very closely to election results."
When asked about job opportunities for spouses of airmen at Moody Air Force Base, Burchett said the state had spoken about reciprocity for those spouses. Black was more forceful, calling the issue a "turf war" and saying he will put pressure on Kemp to get it done.
Another topic of discussion was about the need for high-speed internet in rural communities.
Black spoke about using tax breaks and incentives to get more providers.
"We're going to have to put money into this," Black said.
Burchett agreed about needing to be creative to provide solutions for the issue. He said the major hang up is how much it would cost companies to provide the high-speed services to rural areas and the time it would take to recoup the losses.
Page posed a question about improving state support for rural hospitals.
"Rural hospitals need to take advantage of the tax credits that already exist," Black responded.
He said while Valdosta is too large to receive these tax credits, there is usually money available that goes overlooked. He used an example of schools that asked for creative ways for funding without realizing they already had money allocated to them.
"Took schools three years to realize there was a $50 million pot," Black said.
Burchett spoke about the costs of indigent care and how fixing that can alleviate some of the financial pressure from rural hospitals. Whatever the case, he said he always wants to find ways to help rural areas around the state.
"Anything that gives money to rural Georgia, I'm for," Burchett said.
When a group of state legislators traveled from Atlanta to the Valdosta on Nov. 19 to weigh the benefits of legalized gambling with the local residents, the final question surrounded the lawmakers positions on Georgia making gambling legal.
Black said he did not like to comment on bills before knowing their scope. Burchett said he would vote with his district on the matter and adding rural Georgia will not likely benefit from the change as most of the destination hotels would be located near Atlanta, Savannah and Columbus.
In non-legislative matters, chamber representatives expressed excitement to receive five-star accreditation again. Lee McArthur, chairman of the chamber board, said the Valdosta-Lowndes chamber is one of only 125 chambers nationally to receive the distinction, ranking it in the top 1%.
McArthur also touted that the SEEDS Business Resource Center served 503 clients in 2019. He spoke about a $2.56 million grant the chamber will receive and Valdosta Area Business Incubator on the horizon. He said the Youth Entrepreneurs Academy had a record-high class of 17 students in its 2019-20 class.
